Although it wasn’t clear yet after their NBA final defeat, the Kansas City Chiefs made a certain blunder in press conferences following Sunday’s showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Coach Andy Reed said he regretted choosing to play on his team’s last possession at the end of the second quarter. Seconds down and goals five seconds before the end of the first half, the leader unsuccessfully tried to score with a short throw to Tyreek Hill.

“Maybe I ordered the wrong game,” the 63-year-old said. I should have made a better choice and target the paid area, which was open. I have to take responsibility for that.”

At this point in the match, the leaders were ahead by a score of 21-10. However, the Bengals came back strong in the second half of the match and eventually won 27-24 in overtime. So Kansas City FC hasn’t been able to find the pay zone for the last two quarters and extend that meeting.

Midfielder Patrick Mahomes blamed himself for the aborted game late in the first half.

“I should have gotten off the ball. I wanted to do a lot at that time in the game.”

Because of this loss to the Bengals, The Chiefs missed the opportunity to participate in their third Super Bowl game in a row. They won their first game against the San Francisco 49ers, but lost their flag on their second appearance, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

