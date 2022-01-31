Qatar begins giving Covid-19 vaccine to children aged 5-11

Doha: The Ministry of Public Health has agreed to give the Pfizer Biontech Covid-19 vaccine to children between the ages of 5 and 11 years, and the vaccines will be provided in all health centers as of today, Sunday, January 30, 2022.

The Ministry indicated that the “Pfizer Biontech” vaccine will be given to children aged 5 to 11 years – optional – in two doses, for vaccination against the Covid-19 virus, with the second dose being given three weeks after the first dose.

The ministry indicated that this approval is in line with the latest local and international studies that showed the safety and efficacy of the Pfizer Biontech vaccine for this age group, in addition to the clinical evidence available in several countries around the world that has already begun. To vaccinate children aged 5 to 11 years.

The dose of the vaccine will be one third of that used for the older age groups.

The ministry said in a statement that this step is very important to ensure that children in this age group are protected from the risks of infection with the Covid-19 virus, as the current wave has been observed with the highly contagious infection of the Omicron mutant spread significantly. Number of children, and some cases that required medical attention compared to previous waves.

The Ministry of Public Health has called on parents and guardians, in light of the continuous rise in Omicron mutations in Qatar, to ensure that their children between the ages of 5 and 11 years receive the vaccine to enhance their immunity against this virus.

The Ministry of Public Health has informed that Covid-19 vaccines will be provided to children in all health centers of the Primary Health Care Corporation as of today, Sunday, January 30, 2022 and parents of children who are eligible to receive the vaccination can call the PHCC hotline. Health Care Corporation at 40277077 to schedule an appointment to vaccinate their children, and health centers will also accept visits to this category.