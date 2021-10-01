Relax in the cultural and sports circles of the region

Such is the case with Mélanie Brisebois, Director of Performing Arts at Culture Trois-Rivières, who talks about great news .

The J.-Antonio-Thompson Room, for example, can accommodate up to 1,045 people. Capacity has been limited to 250 spectators in 2020 and 750 spectators since the last reductions.

However, Ms. Presbywa would like to analyze the details of the announcement before making any changes. For now, we’re mainly focused on reopening our theaters. As you know, it has been closed for 11 months, so welcome from our side [la nouvelle] Gladly, but we really want to take the time to analyze it and assess its impact on our clients, artists and our team, including issuing tickets.

You really have to assess what the workload is and also make sure that customers are satisfied if we make changes. Quote from:Mélanie Brisebois, Director of Performing Arts at Culture Trois-Rivières

In the event that some customers are not comfortable with having people from another bubble nearby and without spacing, the possibility of getting a refund will be preserved. Mélanie Brisebois on the other hand defines The difference today is that everyone has a vaccination passport in the room A mask must be worn at all times, even while sitting. all of this In addition to the health procedures implemented by the entire staff and concierge as you say.

I honestly think people will feel safe. Quote from:Mélanie Brisebois, Director of Performing Arts at Culture Trois-Rivières

However, we should not expect performances to be added to the various schedules at this time. Multiple postponements over the past eighteen months have resulted in the Trois-Rivieres autumn season already very busy.

The organization is calling on residents to stay informed, as tickets for shows sold out due to health measures may go on sale in the coming weeks.

There is no expected change in Red Carpet Cinema

These changes announced on Thursday by Quebec had the effect of surprising Joel Coté. The owner of the Red Carpet Cinema in Trois-Rivieres did not expect much relief. but it lacks Much information, he said.

The latter intends to maintain a limited reception capacity to allow viewers to remove the mask during scans. The Quebec Cinema Owners Association is still waiting for an answer to that question, according to Joel Cottier.

For us, there is no question of increasing the capacity to 100% of our rooms by forcing the mask at all times. We prefer to have rooms that are not full, but to be able to watch a movie without a mask. This is our position, but a lot of information is missing.

Joël Côté, co-owner of Le Tapis rouge cinema in Trois-Rivieres. Photo: Radio Canada/Jeff Fortier

The owner notes that many people have decided to return to theaters due to the possibility of removing the mask when leaving the seat free between each family bubble.

In the case of the cinema is different from the auditorium. It’s very rare for us to reach 100% power, even in normal times, before a pandemic. Because we have multiple shows of the same movie every day. So for us, the way we currently operate is still profitable and I find it gives people the confidence to get back together in the room knowing there’s a seat on each side with the others. , he pleads.

Sigh in the world of sports

As the season began in the Quebec Major League Hockey League (QMJHL), the news was greeted with relief. Last year, the season was marked by the absence of spectators and the creation of protected environments for matches.

What great news! We are so happy, we can’t have anything but a big smile Shawinigan Cataractes president, Roger Lavergne.

Gervais Auto Center in Shawinigan (archive) Photo: Radio Canada / Jean-Francois Fortier

The organization was already preparing to receive 2,000 supporters at the Gervais Auto Center. make a whole house, It was unexpected . Thus, the grandstand will be able to accommodate 4,600 spectators as of October 8.

We have such quality supporters in Shawinigan, we are the envy of many teams for having supporters of this quality and we are happy to find our employees.

Roger Lavergne believes that it is the players who will benefit especially, and they are the ones who had to play behind closed doors last year.

This news also pleased the wallet of the organization that was In red, I would say very dark , At the end of the previous season, the team boss reports. In fact, we should probably write the numbers in blue, hopefully. We have already found hockey and continue to develop players, […] We are already very happy.

While some have expressed dissatisfaction on social media with the requirement to wear a mask at all times, Mr Laverney believes these are isolated cases.

The Minister of Health and Social Services, Christian Duby, believes further cuts could be made very soon.