Relaxing Solitude: The Professionals Talk

The reduction in the isolation period announced by the Quebec government on Tuesday has caused confusion.

At least that’s what labor law attorney Claude Gravel and work health and safety consultant Steve Tremblay think.

“By wanting to simplify it, we’re making things a little more complicated,” M said.e Grit on the LCN airwaves.

“It is worse than the passage of the A-38 Asterix 12 posts. Currently, Quebec, [dans sa gestion]”It looks like a chicken coop with hundreds of decapitated chickens and you don’t know where to go because the fire is on,” said Steve Tremblay.

The latter believes that the announced measures are not intended to reduce pollution, but rather to protect the economic system, by taking workers’ health out of the background.

“I have witnessed workers who have been harassed by their employer to return to work after five days, despite symptoms, and this is unacceptable,” Mr Tremblay said.

The occupational health and safety consultant believes that companies should do more to protect their employees.

“If we ask the health network to offload in order to be able to treat as many people as possible, I think employers are able to offload companies also into services that are perhaps less important and allow people with symptoms to stay isolated for ten days.” He added. nobody”.

from their sidee Claude Gravel is not surprised to see that the rules are constantly adapting.

“At the same time as the virus is spreading, our ability to respond, test and meet the needs of the population is losing momentum. We are still, unfortunately, facing something that is difficult to predict.”e Gravel.

Steve Tremblay also advised all workers to contact the National Center for the Social Sciences in the event of employer abuse. He adds that the Administrative Labor Court recently ruled that a boss must compensate an employee who was forced to self-isolate after contracting COVID-19 at work.