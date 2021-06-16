Relay: July 1 promises to be tough

Two weeks before the symbolic date of July 1, carriers and truck rentals have filled up, a situation that complicates the situation for Quebecers who still don’t have a reservation.

On site Jean Légaré, owner Nathalie Légaré notes that all of her trucks have been booked since the end of April. There are several factors, she said, among them a marked increase in the number of movements.

Ms. Legari also stresses the fact that she has struggled to get new trucks due to delays in deliveries.

For clan Panettone, we note that engine teams have been booked since February in Montreal and since October in Quebec. None available from June 20 to July 5, although capacity has been increased to 300 engines.

Clan Planneton owner Pierre-Olivier Sayer told TVA Nouvelles on Wednesday.

He said that this phenomenon will only increase in the coming weeks. “A lot of people took deposits on July 1st, and these are not necessarily very reliable companies,” he said.

If Mr. Cyr currently receives ten calls a day, he estimates that number will rise to fifty by July 1 because some carriers will not appear to their customers.

Finally, those who plan to store their personal belongings may run into a wall because Clan Panneton warehouses are also full.