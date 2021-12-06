Releases: Alain Vigneault, Michel Therrien also launched

Philadelphia Flyers coach Alain Vignolet was fired, as was his assistant Michel Terrain on Monday, causing the team to struggle with the difficult streak the team is going through these days.

• Read also: The pilots lose their eighth game in a row

Several sources, including TVA Sports’ hockey expert Renaud Lavoie and The Athletic, reported the whole thing. In addition, Assistant Mike Yu will assume the duties of Chief Coach on a temporary basis.

After being disqualified from last spring’s playoffs, the Flyers are in trouble again this season. On Sunday, they were humiliated 7-1 by the Tampa Bay Lightning in front of their home fans and thus suffered their eighth consecutive failure. Prior to hosting the Colorado Avalanche on Monday night, Philadelphia finished seventh in the DC division with a record 8-10-4.

Vigneault was in his third year in eastern Pennsylvania. In 2019-2020, he led his team to the second round of playoffs. The Flyers also beat the Montreal Canadiens in the first round in the Toronto Bubble. However, the sequel was made more difficult, especially due to the poor performance of goalkeeper Carter Hart. Last season, the club scored 58 points in 56 matches, which was not enough to qualify for the play-offs.

A former driver for the Habs, Vigneault also managed the Vancouver Canucks and New York Rangers during his National League career that began in 1992-93, when he worked as an assistant for the Ottawa Senators.

For his part, Therrien joined the Flyers in May 2019.

see also