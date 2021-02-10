Remove | The performance of one of Trump’s attorneys is causing dismay and dismay

(Washington) On the evening of the first day of Donald Trump’s trial on Tuesday, Democrats and Republicans agreed on one point: The performance of his lawyer, Bruce Castor, was not on par.

France Media

“He was talking to say something,” Republican Senator John Cornyn told AFP. He said again, “I heard a lot of lawyers arguing and it wasn’t the best.”

His colleague, Senator Lisa Murkowski, said, “terrified,” “I don’t see where he’s going.”

Bruce Castor, 59, has been a longtime Pennsylvania district attorney and joined the former president’s defense at the last minute after five attorneys resigned.

On Tuesday, he spoke first in defense of Donald Trump, but multiplied digressions about Senators “extraordinary people” who “arouse the pride” of their constituents and vague metaphors (“the gates are open”, “the politics of the pendulum” …)

On the bike off, the Democrats did not hesitate to iron. Senator Richard Blumenthal said, “I will re-read the text to see if I can find a coherent paragraph.”

“The defensive arguments were weak and complicated, to say the least,” House-elected official Adam Schiff added on Twitter. Internet users also raged against the lawyer, and one questioned whether he had come out “of chewing gum.” .

According to two anonymous sources reported by CNN, Donald Trump himself was on the verge of screaming while listening to him.

Bruce Castor was not destabilized by these criticisms, declaring to the press that “today was good” and that he “would change nothing” during the following hearings.

The Senate rules on Donald Trump for “inciting revolt” in connection with the deadly attack on the Capitol Building on January 6. The trial was decided in advance, by a two-thirds majority, almost unattainable, necessary for a guilty verdict.