Representative Brampton Ramesh Sanga expelled from the liberal assembly

Mr Sanga, a former lawyer who was first elected in 2015, will now sit as an independent representative.

Mark Holland, the head of the government whip, says in a written statement that he was informed last week that Sangha is bringing charges Baseless and dangerous Against a number of his colleagues.

As we’ve made clear time and time again, we will not tolerate conspiratorial theories and dangerous and unfounded rhetoric about Parliamentarians or other Canadians. According to the statement.

The Whip boss added that Mr Sangha was expelled from the party Monday afternoon after a conversation between Mr Holland and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

According to our information, Mr. Sangha made derogatory comments towards his colleague Navdeep Baines, who is a Sikh. The latter recently announced his intention to leave politics.

Additionally, the National Mail It was reported in 2019 that Mr Sangha accused the liberal government of To bend To Sikh separatists in a way that threatens to disrupt Indian-Canadian relations. There is no doubt […] The Liberal Party is folding [aux] Ansar Khalistan Then Mr. Sangha said in an interview with 5AAB Punjabi channel based in Mississauga, Ontario. One thing is for sure, if we ask this question, it is [a le potentiel de] Stir up anti-India sentiment or conjure up India’s split. […] The relationship between Canada and India is sure to cause rifts. The Khalistani movement is a Sikh independence movement that seeks to establish an independent Sikh state called Khulistan. The Khalistani case was a concern of Mr. Trudeau during his trip to India in 2018. For example, a high-ranking Indian politician and local media accused the Minister of Defense Harjit Sajan, former Minister of Infrastructure Amarjeet Sohey and other Sikh members of the Trudeau government of supporting Khalistani’s movement. These ministers vehemently denied the allegations at the time.

Radio Canada contacted Mr. Sangha’s office, but has yet to receive a response.

