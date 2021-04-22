Resident Evil 4 VR: The first batch of information

Announced by Capcom during ShowAnd the Resident Evil 4 VR It gives us some secrets.

On Official Oculus Studios website, A new video (see below) shows that the game was developed by Armature Studios.

The game will be compatible with Quest 2 in FPS. Touch controls promise a new gameplay experience: Weapons and items have been changed so that they can be manipulated in 3D. You will also be able to change weapons without going through the menu. That way, the Resident Evil 4 VR dealer will feel alone when he opens his coat …

Armature Studio also modified Leon’s upper body to combine his movements with interaction. Touches Quest 2 consoles will even be possible to teleport while exploring the surroundings. Obviously, it will also be possible to play while sitting.

The work done by Armature Studio is huge: The developers have reworked more than 4,500 items. The character’s animations have been converted to Unreal Engine 4 and remain true to the original material. The scenes will be presented in their classic format.

Resident Evil 4 VR is scheduled for later in 2021 exclusively for Oculus Studios’ Quest 2.