Muscular Detention at Jean Talon: STM Summons an Ethicist

STM announced that it has summoned Anna Marco Gaggino, an attorney specializing in police ethics. He will act as an independent expert and have an audit mandate Preliminary results of the internal investigation .

As a corporate carrier, maintaining confidence and maintaining a sense of security for our clients is essential, which is why we invite an independent outside expert. STM Chairman Philip Shenob said in a press release.

Additionally, STM points to this Preliminary conclusions of the internal investigation, including a study of the various videos available, indicate that the inspectors’ intervention followed the rules for the use of force taught at the National Police School of Quebec. .

On April 17, videos circulated on social media showing a woman on the ground fighting an arrest led by STM inspectors. There are also shouts and hit by the inspectors.

On April 19, STM provided its version of the facts in a press release, in which it confirmed that its inspectors had arrested someone who had not paid for their ticket. The latter reportedly refused to cooperate and fled. It was at this time that muscle arrest could have occurred.

The court subsequently indicated that the arrested person would be the subject of charges of assaulting the wound, for allegedly biting the inspectors.