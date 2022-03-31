Resignation of President Sharafeddine Emara and BF

Lightning bolt in the sky already cloudy Algerian football. The president of the Algerian Football Federation, Charafeddine Amara, announced, Thursday, March 31, his resignation, as well as the resignation of the entire Federal Office.

Amara Sharafeddine announced her departure during a press conference organized at the headquarters of the Algerian Football Association, following a meeting of the Algerian Football Association.

Mr. Sharafeddine Emara said that the current Federal Office will continue to run day-to-day affairs until a new office is elected. On the future of national coach Djamel Belmadi, he also expressed his desire to see him “National Determiners” stay in place.

Elected in April 2021 at the head of the Algerian Football Federation to replace Khaireddine Zichy, Cheraf Eddine Amara judged his record. “supervisor” And this is not “10 seconds” From the match against Cameroon that will outperform everything. For him, the exclusion of the national team from the World Cup 2022 Not a national drama. Nor should it give yet another.

Stop “making people sleep”

This resignation comes less than 48 hours after the exclusion of the national football team in the last round of the African qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, after its defeat on Tuesday evening at home to Cameroon (1-2).

In the morning, the FAF announced on its official website that it had submitted an appeal to FIFA and requested a replay of the match, and the result indicated that it was. “fake” by “blatant arbitration” by Gambian Bakari Jasama.

The Algerian Football Federation was subjected to severe criticism following the disqualification of the Greens, and calls for the resignation of the President of the Republic and his Federal Office were launched at the conclusion of the meeting on Tuesday.

“If you ask me to buy referees, know that I will never do that. I am the president of a federation in a respectable country. I will never involve Algeria in an immoral operation”Reply.

With regard to the appeal submitted against the arbitration in the match between Algeria and Cameroon, Mr. Sharafeddine Amara indicated that he does not undertake to repeat the match, calling for wisdom, responsibility and a halt.“People sleep.”