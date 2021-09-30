The Holy Door was opened again in 2023

Founded in 1674, the Diocese of Quebec will blow out 350 candles in 2024. The opening of the Holy Door will therefore be the start of the Jubilee celebrations.

It was scheduled to open in 2025, but we are opening it in 2023 in a special way, because the Archdiocese of Quebec is going to celebrate its 350 years of existence, it was a special occasion and a great jubilee for us. , identifies Valerie Roberge Dionne, Director of Communications for the Archdiocese of Quebec.

The cathedral church’s holy door, one of the seven doors in the world, is the only one outside Europe. Ella was donated by the Vatican and then inaugurated in 2013 to celebrate the 350th anniversary of the Diocese of Notre Dame de Quebec.

335 thousand pilgrims

In 2014, the opening of the gate attracted 335,000 pilgrims, who pass through it to experience a spiritual journey.

415 trips organized Ms. Roberge Dionne adds.

The Holy Door was opened again in 2016. Every 25 years, all the sacred doors of the world are opened Ms. Valerie Roberg Dion continues. But we are doing a special job on the occasion of the founding jubilee.

In 2023, it will have a third opening.

The full program of the 350th anniversary of the diocese is still being prepared and announcements are planned in the coming months.

The door must be opened again on the occasion of the Jubilee of the Catholic Church in 2025. This event will be announced by Pope Francis at a later time.