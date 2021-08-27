Revealing the list of Jamal Belmadi

Algeria will begin its 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Djibouti on Thursday (September 2nd) at the Mustapha Tchaker Stadium in Blida, before facing Burkina Faso on Tuesday (September 7th) in Marrakesh, Morocco.

For these two matches, the national coach revealed a list of 25 players on Friday. We note the absence of Youssef Attal, the wounded, Yassin Al-Ibrahimi, Hilal Al-Sudani, and the return of Andy Delort.

Belmadi called up only one player to play in Algeria’s League 1: Goalkeeper Medjadel (Olympique Médéa). Others work abroad.

Goalkeepers: Mbolhi, Aokija, Majadel

Defenders: Zifan, Benlamri, Badran, Halima, Bnyada, Khasef, Mandi, Bensbini, Touba.

Milieux de terrain : Bennacer, Belkebla, Zorgane, Boudaoui, Zerrouki et Feghouli.

Attackers: Slimani, Bellili, Bounedjah, Mahrez, Benrahma, Ghazal, Delort.