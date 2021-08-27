Mission Impossible: Find Tom Cruise’s Stolen Baggage

Your task, if you accept it, will be to find Tom Cruise’s baggage: the American actor has been robbed for several thousand euros from work in England as the seventh adaptation of the “Mission: Impossible Sun” series is filming for the tabloid on Friday. .

This baggage was inside his bodyguard’s car, and was stolen at night from Monday to Tuesday in front of the Birmingham hotel where he was staying, according to the daily.

A West Midlands Police spokesman confirmed, but did not confirm the news, “We received a report of a BMW X7 stolen in Church Street, Birmingham, in the early hours of Tuesday morning 24 August.”

“The car was found shortly after,” he added, adding that “the investigation is still continuing,” especially thanks to “closed circuit television in the area where the car was found.”

A source told The Sun that “everything in it is gone”, referring to “some baggage and business” for the 59-year-old actor.

According to the British tabloid, the thieves scanned the signal and then repeated it with the contactless key of this luxury car, all just two minutes from a police station.

“The stunt – befitting a movie series full of Mission Impossible devices – allowed the gang to escape by car under the watchful eye of the security team,” the newspaper said.

The star, known for performing most of the stunts in his roles, caused a sensation all week in the Midlands (Northern England).

He is seen filming several scenes for the seventh installment of the “Mission: Impossible” franchise, where he plays Ethan Hunt’s spy agent in dire conditions.