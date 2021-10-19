Riders Republic: A week of free trial planned before release

firmly, Ubisoft It looks like he wants as many players as possible to discover Riders Republic before it launches. After a beta release at the end of August allowing us to I give you our impressions And on PC full access day last week, there’s scheduled to be a week of free trial. This will happen October 21 from 9 a.m. to October 27 on all platforms : PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and Stadia. during this period, Players will have access to the entire title and try the different activities on offer (Explore, Challenges, Races, Career…), Note that the duration of play will be limited to four hours.

Riders Republic will be released on October 28th – Credit(s): Ubisoft

Some details will be provided in this week of testing. To take advantage of it, you will need Download approximately 23 GB of files. You will also be invited to participate in an exclusive contest, “Mad Challenge”, for which you must register. Via this link. The goal will be to finish the top 10 races in a team race, which are races of more than 50 players (20 players from the older generation of consoles), to earn rewards such as the special Canyon bike and Riders Republic Gold Editions. Finally, know it Your progress can be maintained when the game officially launches on October 28. To do this, simply use the same Ubisoft Connect account during the trial week and in the last game.

Now you know all about this week’s test. Remember, Riders Republic is entitled to a long-term follow-up with regular content additions. Ubisoft has already revealed the first year software, divided into an introductory season and three seasons.