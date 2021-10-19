Science needs women!

Women represent only 33% of researchers in the world. They hold only 14% of the highest academic positions. They have received less than 4% of the Nobel Prizes in Science. Do these numbers *alert you? Normal. They are the reason why the L’Oréal Foundation and UNESCO have partnered for 20 years alongside women scientists, both beginners and experienced, all over the world. I went to meet three of them – Marina Katava, Nour El Hoda Mimouni and Sophie Pavard – brilliant researchers awarded the Young Talent France L’Oréal-UNESCO Prize for Women in Science 2021 and gathered here for this video. They entrust her with their experience as a scientist in sometimes very masculine fields, their doubts, their pride moments, their exploits, their failures, their desires, and the very great passion that motivates them on a daily basis. They also celebrate the women who preceded them, revolutionizing the history of discovery, and speaking of feminine solidarity and goodness. Their message is a call to go to all young girls who don’t dare indulge, who don’t think they can or who are afraid of not feeling out of place. Science is beautiful, shaping the world of tomorrow. Do we begin?

