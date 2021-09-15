Valhalla is preparing for its Discovery Tour: Viking Age in October

Through a press release, Ubisoft announces that a file Discovery Tour: Viking Age, the educational experience ofAssassin’s Creed Valhalla Allowing you to discover the history and culture of the Vikings, it will be available on October 19. Exploration Tour: Viking Age will be freely available to owners of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on the same platforms as the main game. The separately purchased PC version of Discovery Tour: Viking Age will go on sale on Ubisoft Connect and the Epic Games Store for $24.99. For the first time in series history, the Discovery Tour: Viking Age will also be available as a separate purchase on Stadia, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S in early 2022 as well as on Amazon Luna since its launch in France.

After the Discovery Tour: Ancient Egypt and the Discovery Tour: Ancient Greece, this new chapter in the educational expansion of Assassin’s Creed will shed light on the Viking Age and allow players to discover more about the history and traditions of that time. Designed in close collaboration with a team of historians and archaeologists, this interactive, non-violent learning experience is a true dive into the world of the Vikings in 9NS Century in Norway and England.

For this new opus, the Ubisoft Montreal development team has changed the formula to make the experience more enjoyable and informative. The Discovery Tour: Viking Age puts storytelling and storytelling at the heart of the gaming experience. Players will be able to put on the shoes of Viking and Anglo-Saxon characters of the time and live their stories big and small. During this unforgettable adventure, they will also be able to interact with the environment and the inhabitants while discovering many details and historical tales about the time.

Since its inception, the team responsible for the Discovery Tour project has worked with a wide range of partners. The immersive approach of the Discovery Tour and the knowledge of its experts and historians, combined with the richness of its partner groups, continues to lead to great collaborations and many projects. The partner museums of the Discovery Tour: Viking Age are:

Le Hampshire Cultural Trust (HCT)Principal partner of Discovery Tour: Viking Age, it operates 23 museums and art sites in Hampshire and curates 2.5 million objects belonging to the region’s rich heritage of international importance. An exploration tour offers a unique glimpse into what life was like for the people of Winchester and its surroundings with a selection of rare items including the exceptional Winchester Monument, the only sacred relic at the time in Great Britain. Parallel to this collaboration with Discovery Tour: Viking Age, Ubisoft’s strategic partnership with HCT will bring the history of Winchester to life in the spring of 2022 with a unique cultural experience that will combine real action, video projections, and stories with the introduction of objects from the HCT collections. The experience will be enriched by an augmented reality tour of Winchester in the world of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla produced by Sugar Creative, one of the UK’s leading creative studios.

La British Library It is the national library of the United Kingdom. It contains a very large collection of things including ancient things from all eras of written civilization. This partnership with the British Library is of great value to Ubisoft as it gives players access to medieval manuscripts and illustrations that are directly related to the Viking Age.

National Museums and Grand Palais Photo Agency Reunion It is a public industrial and commercial establishment under the supervision of the French Ministry of Culture. He is officially responsible for the promotion and publication of the collections in the French National Museums. Each year, it takes more than 20,000 new snapshots to enrich the agency’s funds, accessible to everyone online. The Foundation has been an essential partner since the first expedition round. Their massive collections played a major role in rebuilding the items available on the Discovery Tour: Vikings Age and allowed Ubisoft to examine ancient artifacts such as the Bayeux Tapestry or Sutton Hoo’s helmet.

Le York Archaeological Fund She operates the Jorvik Viking Center in the UK and has led archaeological excavations at the Coppergate site accessible to all visitors. The Exploration Tour was an opportunity for Ubisoft to present some of the findings from these digs through an entirely new medium by adding authentic details of the period to the immersive environment of this educational experience. Research by the York Archaeological Trust shows the importance of cities during the Viking Age and their role as commercial, religious and political centers.

The National Museum, The National Museum of Denmark, consisting of a network of 20 museums spread across the country with a collection of unique objects covering a large part of the country’s history. Highlighting these ancient objects from the collections of the Danish National Museum has given real depth to the exploration tour, demonstrating the amazing ingenuity of the Vikings and aesthetic skills, revealing the extent of reputation, family relationships and social life essential parts of their lives at this time.

Le Preston Park Museum and Grounds It is a museum located in Stockton-on-Tees. Thanks to Preston Park Museums & Ground, the Discovery Tour team has been able to highlight and study two key elements of the Viking Age: the neo-Anglo-Scandinavian culture that arose from funerary art and the Yarm helmet, one of only two Viking Age helmets still complete in the world. Preston Park Museum will present a special traveling exhibition of Vikings in early 2022, featuring events including Discovery Tour: Viking Age It will be organized.

More information about the Discovery Tour franchise and the first two games Ancient Egypt and Ancient Greece can be found at https://www.ubisoft.com/fr-ca/game/assassins-creed/discovery-tour.