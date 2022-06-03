Rocket: Joshua Roy can play against Thunderbirds

Friday 3 June 2022 AD

In the absence of striker Brandon Gignac who was ill, Canadian prospect Joshua Roy trained among a group of Laval Rockets’ regulars on Friday on the eve of the start of the final series of the Premier League. American Association.



It was Quebec’s first training session with the school club since signing an amateur trial contract, just hours after his QMJHL season ended after the Sherbrooke Phoenix was eliminated.

“It was just a matter of putting him next to our players and knowing where he is, because sometimes it’s not easy to go from a beginner to a professional,” explained Jean-Francois Hoully, head coach of Rocket.



The latter does not rule out inviting Roy to wear a Laval costume during the series Against the Thunderbirds.



He noted that “he has a chance to play, maybe not tomorrow, but maybe in two games.” “He must have training with our team so that he can feel comfortable.”



Backed by an excellent campaign in which he collected 51 goals and 68 assists in 66 regular season games, as well as 8 goals and 15 assists in 11 playoffs, the Canadians’ fifth-round pick (150th overall) in 2021 certainly has enough to do In the MLS, says Holly.



“I thought he had grown a little bit compared to the beginning of the year in the junior camp. He is a player who got a lot of points in our juniors, he can play hockey and he is a very good player. So if he can help us, it is only good for us.”



“Power key”



Ten days after eliminating the Rochester Americans in three matches in the second round, the Rockets can’t wait for their next showdown.

We have to restart the Switch for tomorrow.

“It was too long. We’re bored the night A little practice. We can’t wait to hit the ice tomorrow night and finally play a game Game striker Cedric Paquette said.



“It’s been a long week, especially in playoffsYou’re not used to this. You are used to playing both days. It is good for the body, and everyone relaxes. It’s time to put a file Transformation to me we Tomorrow, said striker Gabriel Burke.



The second game of the series will take place on Sunday, while the next two games will be played at Place Belle in Laval on next Wednesday and Friday.



“I really enjoyed our week,” Holly said. Our practices were short, but we worked on our intensity. This is how we want to play against Springfield. […] It’s just about having a lot of energy, just at the right time. »