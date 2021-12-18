Rod Stewart pleads guilty to ‘assault’ on Florida security guard

Los Angeles | British rock star Rod Stewart and his son Sean pleaded guilty to “assault” during an altercation with a Florida hotel security guard on New Year’s Eve in 2019, a 2019 indictment announced.

However, neither of the two men was officially sanctioned.

The 76-year-old singer, known for his songs “Maggie May” and “You Dress It Well,” and his family were at the Breakers Hotel in Palm Beach when they were prevented from attending a party that was being held. Department “for children” in the institution Afkham.

Rod Stewart has been accused of hitting the event guard in the chest when the latter refused to give in to his son’s protests.

The former face singer, recognizable by his hoarse voice and blonde hair, was tried for assault, a minor offense generally punishable by a fine.

But after pleading guilty, the judge decided not to issue a sentence against the singer and his son, which means that they were not formally convicted, and at the same time avoiding a long and costly court procedure.

“No one was injured in the incident and the jury did not find Sir Rod Stewart guilty,” attorney Jay Fronstein told AFP in a statement.

He said the singer pleaded guilty to avoiding an “embarrassing and unnecessary” public trial.

A spokesman for the attorney general told AFP that the victim of the “assault” Jesse Dixon did not oppose this solution.

Rod Stewart, who has more than thirty albums to his credit, was awarded the Queen Elizabeth II Medal in 2016. At the end of 2019, he revealed that he had successfully battled prostate cancer.

His son Sean, 41, is known for his addiction and adventures. In 2002, he was arrested for assaulting a man in front of a restaurant in Malibu, a battle that was stopped by the intervention of actor Dean Kane, who played Superman in the TV series “Lewis and Clark”.

In 2015, he was caught again at Miami Airport spinning on a baggage belt, in an area closed to the public.