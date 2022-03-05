Roger Federer withdraws from Roland Garros and Wimbledon

The 40-year-old tennis player gave a status update to Swiss broadcaster SRF while attending the Women’s Alpine Ski World Cup event in Lenzerheide, where he owns property.

Last November, he indicated that he was unlikely to recover in time to play Wimbledon in June.

However, Federer has not discussed his appearance at the US Open, which kicks off in New York on August 29. At this time, his presence in Montreal for the Open National Bank (6-14 August) remains uncertain.

Federer said his rehabilitation is going well and he is considering going back to court. Before undergoing surgery last August, the Swiss indicated that his main motivation for undergoing such an intervention was to ensure a good quality of life with his family – not to return to the highest level of professional tennis.

With 20 major titles, he ranks as the second most successful Grand Slam player in modern tennis history, tying with Novak Djokovic. It is second only to Spaniard Rafael Nadal, who won his 21st Grand Slam title last January at the Australian Open.

Federer has not played since losing in the quarter-finals at Wimbledon in July 2021 to Pole Hubert Hurkacz.

Suffering from a knee injury for two years, he only played 13 matches in 2021 and 6 in 2020. He is ranked 27th in the world rankings.