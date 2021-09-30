Rogers Communications announces the change of CFO

Tony Staveri will leave Rogers on September 29, 2021

Paulina Molnar has appointed interim financial director

Shaw’s transaction continues as planned

The company’s results will be presented on October 21. Will align with forecasts made on July 21

TORONTO, September 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Rogers Communications announced today that Tony Staveri, the company’s chief financial officer, will be leaving Rogers effective September 29, 2021. Paulina Molnar has been appointed as interim chief financial officer.

“On behalf of the Rogers team, I thank Tony for his extensive contribution to our business, including ensuring the integrity of our financial reporting, during the nearly ten years he has been CEO. We wish him all the best for the future and look forward to it,” said Joe Natale, President and CEO of Rogers Communications. To build on the strong foundation he helped lay for us.”

Paulina Molnar will take over as interim financial director. She has worked with Rogers for 16 years and is currently the Senior Vice President of Monitoring and Risk Management. As the interim CFO, she will draw on 26 years of experience in the field, particularly in the areas of financial control, business support, internal audit, risk management, business, business continuity and corporate security.

Rogers Communications Inc. will present its financial results for the third quarter of 2021 to the investment community on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 8 a.m. (ET). The results will be in line with expectations given on July 21.

