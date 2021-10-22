Rogers: Directors are firing the chairman of the board

Directors removed the chairman and son of the founder of Rogers Communications, Edward Rogers, after a vote.

The company stated that Rogers has made no secret of his intentions to replace CEO Joe Natali in a major management change, with sources close to him causing an uproar within the company.

In a brief statement released Thursday evening, Rogers Communications confirmed that Edward Rogers “resigned as Chairman” on Thursday, although he will remain on the board as director.

The company said in a statement that John A. MacDonald, a member of the Board of Directors since 2012 and chair of the Corporate Governance Committee, will take over as Chairman of the Board.

“This has been a challenging time for the company and I would like to reiterate on behalf of the majority of our Board of Directors our full support and confidence in the management team and the CEO of Rogers Communications,” said Mr. MacDonald.

Bloomberg News reported Thursday that Edward Rogers has submitted a list of preferred candidates to replace the company’s independent directors. According to the report, the list included five names, including former CTV Media CEO Evan Vikan and Jean Innes, and a longtime communications and government relations consultant at Rogers.