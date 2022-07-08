Rogers major outage: Several services affected

network. Canadian telecom company Rogers has been exposed since early this morning to a major network outage, depriving thousands of its customers of mobile phone and Internet services.

Rogers issued a notice on his Facebook page that all teams are currently working on resolving the situation.

“We know how important it is for our customers to stay connected. We are aware of our network outages and our teams are fully committed to restoring all of our services. We will continue to keep you updated as we have more information to share.”

Some of Fido’s clients, who are owned by Rogers, will also not have access to the network.

More services are also affected by this widespread outage, including Interac: “Interac is currently experiencing a service outage (…) which means you will not be able to process any Interac/debit transactions,” as explained in a notice sent to merchants.

Service Canada is also having problems.

Please note that the power outage in Rogers affects some call centers and offices, including passport offices. We will post an update here when the issue is resolved. Thanks. – Service Canada (ServiceCanada_F) July 8, 2022

The emergency services in the province and elsewhere in Canada have also warned people that they may have problems getting to 911.

Rogers does not yet know the cause of the outage and cannot predict when the network will be restored.