Roland Garros | Laila Fernandez qualifies for the quarter-finals

Lily Fernandez is not finished surprising us. The 19-year-old Quebec got her ticket to the quarter-finals of Roland Garros on Sunday. She defeated American Amanda Anisimova in three sets 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

Jean Francois Teutonio

Journalism

Thus, she reached the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam tournament for the second time in her career.

“It was a very complicated match,” Fernandez commented in front of Marion Bartoli’s microphone on the field after the match. “Amanda is a very good player.”

“And of course I am glad that I was able to play against Thierry Henry! She added, while the French football legend was erected in the stands of Stade Philippe Chatrier.

Photo by Dylan Martinez, Reuters Thierry Henry attended the match between Leila Fernandez and Amanda Anisimova.

roaring night

Ready to appear, the Montreal native started her match with the lion. It was as if Anisimova was still keeping her head in her pills, although it was already noon in Paris. Quebec’s strikes were accurate and lively. She even took a 4-0 lead in the first set.

The American could have regained some of her speed by taking advantage of her opponent’s shortcomings in the transmission. The first two games he won in the series were a little hesitant from Fernandes in this regard. But too little, too late: The 19-year-old flew the first set at 6-3, on her fifth chance to wrap up the match.

The pace of the match was reversed in the second set. Everything went for Anisimova. You are officially awake. At 5-2, with only one break in advance, we felt ready to move on to the third and final commitment.

Photo by Dylan Martinez, Reuters Amanda Anisimova

But Leila Fernandez did not say her last word. She was winning by serving to make it 5-3. Then Anisimova brilliantly broke to capture 5-4. She could even feel a tie at 5-5 right in front of her… before Anisimova won in the second half. The American won 6-4.

Anisimova was still building on her momentum since the second set at the start of the third. Then the match was well contested. It all culminated in Game Six of the group, after a break from Fernandes. The two had good conversations. Quebec produced a great forehand that thwarted its competition.

I was so frustrated that the American threw her racket. We felt the match was over at that moment. Laila won the match and advanced 4-2. She would finally wrap up her victory after another service break, 6-3.

PHOTO THIBAULT CAMUS, ASSOCIATED PRESS Laila Fernandez

“It was very tight today,” Fernandes added in a press conference. “A great match for both of them. The level of play was high. I’m happy that I was able to manage my weak times and enjoy the match as much as possible.”

In the quarter-finals, 17e She will face the Italian, Martina Trevisan, 59e In the world.

Leila Fernandez reached the final of the US Open last September. She will be able to count on her memories of her wonderful trip for the rest of things in Paris. It is now also the best ranked half of the table.

“After the US Open, I am looking to improve my game in general. I try to take advantage of every opportunity to assess my level and see what I need to improve in the future.”