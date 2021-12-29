Ronaldo: A Brazilian legend names 4 greatest players of all time

Famous football player Ronaldo Nazario He is considered one of the best strikers the sport has ever known.

He, who also talks about one of the best players of all time, had his say about the best players in football history.

According to Goal magazine, the former Real Madrid and Barcelona star revealed that Diego Maradona and Pele will be alongside Messi and Ronaldo in his top four.

“For me, in the ranking of the best in history, the four names will be Pele, Maradona, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo,” Ronaldo said.

He added, “They are the four best in the history of football.”

The two-time World Cup winner has already defended Manchester United star Ronaldo by saying he is “bored” to hear the controversy over who the “real Ronaldo” is.

“For CR7, it must be boring to hear that I am the real Ronaldo. People cannot be compared. Cristiano will go down in football history for the goals and continuity he has achieved. He will remain one of the best players, like Messi.”

Speaking of the possibility of realizing his signature dream now, Ronaldo has been keeping a close eye on Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe.

“I’m going to sign Mbappe,” he said, “he reminds me the most of myself and when to play.”

Ronaldo has spoken well of the 2018 World Cup winner in the past.

“At the moment, it’s not that one is better than the other, but if Real Madrid is going to make big investments, it should do so with the future in mind,” he said. Neymar is 28 and Mbappe is 22. As an investment, it would make more sense to bring in the younger ones.”