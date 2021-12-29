Alzheimer’s disease: What are the favorite foods… and which foods to avoid?

It is now known that our lifestyle directly affects the health of our brain. And in the way of life there is the content of the dish. According to a recent Spanish study, a diet rich in plant products reduces the risk of cognitive impairment and dementia in the elderly.

For 12 years, researchers from the University of Barcelona followed 842 people over the age of 65 in the regions of Bordeaux and Dijon. So they analyzed the link between the metabolism of certain food components, the volunteers’ gut flora and the occurrence of cognitive disorders.

Fruits, vegetables, chocolate…and wine

The results reveal a positive association (sic) between metabolites derived from cocoa, coffee, mushrooms and red wine as well as microbial metabolism of foods rich in polyphenols (apples, green tea, berries, oranges, and pomegranates) and the development of cognitive impairment in the elderly.

In contrast, consumption of artificial sweeteners was associated with an increased risk of dementia.

For the authors, “Lifestyle and dietary changes are essential as a strategy to prevent cognitive decline and progression to neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease. High consumption of fruits, vegetables, and plant foods provides polyphenols and other bioactive compounds that can help reduce the risk of cognitive decline due to old age.”

Source: Destination Santé