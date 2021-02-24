Will Système U’s arrival in Saint-Pierre et Miquelon have an impact on

The announcement was made last week. Marcel Dagort has just partnered with the independent retailer cooperative Système U. How do competitors and other local retailers welcome this news?

In Saint-Pierre and Miquelon, five wholesalers and importers supply dozens of food stores in the archipelago. In every store we find almost the same French brands as Carrefour or Belle France.

The brands offer a wide range of options, just like Super U according to distributors. Additionally, there are Canadian brands such as Choose the president or Without a name, Appreciated by consumers.

Unruly balance

Distributors assure the business is progressing well, and the Super U’s arrival in the region is by no means an additional competition. They believe that they are able to offer customers such high quality products at similar prices. And if there is competition, they can always count on big names, such as Maxwell’s coffee, Bon Maman jam or Bandzani pasta.

Safe values ​​we also find on supermarket shelves. In short, the brand new is an additional option, in a truly diversified offering.

Finally, the buyer’s preference will depend on his habits and proximity issues. Even if the products sold in small stores are sometimes more expensive than in the supermarket.

