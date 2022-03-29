Rouyn-Noranda has been cited among the Best Canadian University Cities

The Ukrainian app and platform evaluated 94 Canadian cities on the same three criteria: cost of living, quality of life, and economic opportunity. A score of 100 is given for each indicator.

Preble Headquartered in Kyiv, Ukraine and with a presence in 180 countries around the world, Preply specializes in language learning. It makes it possible to bring teachers into contact with people who want to learn a new language.

Peply Rouyn-Noranda described it as a city that anyone who wants to learn French can easily do, particularly thanks to its many attractions and cultural events. It is also easy to form a network of friends and contacts.

Preply also mentions the city’s various economic origins. The cost of housing is lower than anywhere else, about $766 per month for an apartment downtown. A glass of beer, at about $5, is an average of $1 cheaper than cities like Regina in Saskatchewan or London in Ontario. Salaries are among the highest with an average income of just over $3,000 per month.

Downtown Rouen Noranda under the snow Photo: Radio Canada / Jean-Michel Cotnoir

Based on Statistics Canada data, the crime rate is among the lowest among the top 10 cities on the list.

Other points that are taken into account in the Preply analysis are for example the cost of a meal in a restaurant, the number of parks, the unemployment rate and the number of coffee shops per inhabitant.

Index results for Rowen Noranda Index results for Rowen Noranda Indicator NB quality of life 57% cost of life 88% Economic Opportunities 56% sum 67%

The president of the University of Quebec in Apetébet-Timéscameng (UQAT), Vincent Rouson, believes Rouen-Noranda’s position on the list demonstrates its appeal as a student city.