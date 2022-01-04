Russia and Canada win the second round of the ATP Cup

This time Daniil Medvedev is off to a good start to the 2022 season. He was beaten in the singles on the first day of the ATP Cup by France’s Ugo Humbert, the world number two not out of the second track against Alex de Minaur. With a win (6-4, 6-2) combined with that earlier in the day Romain Svilolin against James Duckworth, the Russians had a second success in two matches and topped Group B.