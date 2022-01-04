Russia and Canada win the second round of the ATP Cup

This time Daniil Medvedev is off to a good start to the 2022 season. He was beaten in the singles on the first day of the ATP Cup by France’s Ugo Humbert, the world number two not out of the second track against Alex de Minaur. With a win (6-4, 6-2) combined with that earlier in the day Romain Svilolin against James Duckworth, the Russians had a second success in two matches and topped Group B.
The Blues have already been eliminated after a setback against the Italians, the Russians are the only ones with their destiny in this group since a win over Jannik Sinner and Matteo Berrettini would send them to the semi-finals of the competition.
In Group C, the confusion is even greater because with Canada’s victory over Great Britain, the four teams (only the first pass in the semi-finals) have a victory and a defeat and can still participate after competition. So the last day will be decisive.
This Tuesday, the Canadians were kept alive thanks to Felix Auger-Aliassime who introduced himself as Cameron Norrie (7-6 .). [4], 6-3) after compatriot Denis Shapovalov’s initial loss to Dan Evans. Then the two won the decisive double (6-4, 6-1) to win.
