Vaccination passport is required to enter SAQ and SQDC

With growing support from the population for more restrictive measures towards unvaccinated people, Quebec would like to impose passport vaccination in the branches of the Société des Alcools du Quebec (SAQ) and Société québécoise du cannabis (SQDC), I have learned Newspaper.

According to the information obtained, the decision was made in the past few hours by Quebec, which should announce the details of this measure at a press conference this week.

At the time of writing, there was still some discussion of tuning Passport implementation in branches. For example, will we order it at the entrance or at the cash desk?

Neither SAQ nor SQDC wanted to provide further details about the terms of application.

Remember that a vaccine passport is currently required for access to performance halls, bars, restaurants, casinos, conventions and conventions, places of worship and sports facilities.

Embed: Vaccine passport will be necessary to go to SAQ and SQDC, says Olivier Burke





But in recent days, pressure has mounted on the CAQ government to tighten the screws on the unvaccinated.

François Legault himself asked Public Health to see if the use of the vaccine passport could be expanded to other companies. “I understand there is some kind of anger” towards the unvaccinated, he said at a press conference.

In order to fix people’s minds, the CAQ government decided on SQDC and SAQ subsidiaries, which continued to record increases in sales and profits during the pandemic.

Even if customers now need to be vaccinated to buy their favorite bottle of wine, Quebec will not impose the same obligation on employees at branches.

Time and time again, the government has said it has no intention of forcing officials to vaccinate.

In Ontario, the situation is completely different. Since last October, employees of LCBO (the Ontario equivalent of SAQ) must show a white paw and have proof of vaccination to work.

The National Trade Union Confederation (CSN), which includes many SAQ and SQDC employees, claims to have carried out a campaign to educate its members about vaccination.

The central union said in a written statement: “It is up to the employer or the government to decide on compulsory vaccination.”

“What the union can do is create a media strategy for its members to encourage vaccination. Through email, video and press releases, they are encouraged to get their first, second or third dose of the vaccine,” CSN continued.

– In collaboration with Jean-Louis Fortin and Yves Daoust