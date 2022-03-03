Russia | Comment checked by the World Tourism Organization

The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), a specialized agency of the United Nations, has received several requests from its member states to remove Russia from its ranks.

Sylvain Sarrazin

Journalism

The Executive Board of the Authority will meet on March 8 in Madrid in an emergency session to consider these requests. Guatemala, Lithuania, Poland, Slovenia and Ukraine have called for the suspension of membership of the Russian Federation, which is also a member of the World Tourism Organization, in response to the attacks on Ukrainian soil since last week.

“This is the first time in the organization’s history that the Executive Board will consider a request to do so,” the foundation said in a statement on Wednesday. The World Tourism Organization has already solemnly and categorically condemned Russia’s actions.

Before the collapse of the tourism sector in 2020, the latter received about 25 million visitors annually, benefiting from the dynamism created by the organization of the FIFA World Cup in 2018. Tourists came mainly from Ukraine, Kazakhstan and China. In 2019, Moscow was listed at number 45And the The most visited city in the world, according to Euromonitor International data.

The mission of the World Tourism Organization is to promote and develop domestic and international tourism.