Conservative Party of Canada: New leader to be elected on September 10

The election of the new leader of Canada’s Conservative Party will rule on September 10, according to the party that unveiled the rules governing the leadership race on Wednesday night.

Global News reports that potential candidates to succeed Erin O’Toole will have until April 19 to file their case with a $200,000 filing fee and a refundable “compliance deposit” of $100,000.

Applications for membership in the PCC will be open until June 3, before the party office is given a deadline to verify eligibility for new membership and send ballots to members between the end of July and the beginning of August.

If MP Pierre Boiliver has formalized his leadership nomination, former Quebec Prime Minister Jean Charest is the subject of interest from part of the Conservative bloc in seeking to lead the party.

On Wednesday evening, Mr Charst met with about forty Conservative parliamentarians in Ottawa to discuss the party and especially to gauge its support from the perspective of a potential candidacy.

Even if he did not specify his intentions at the end of this meeting, Jean Charest warned against the split within the conservative movement. We need parties with a national scope. It is absolutely essential to the future of Canada.

It means a political party that is faithful to its history, represents every region in Canada and presents a very comprehensive vision of Canada’s future,” added Mr. Charst, who will meet with about twenty members of the Conservative caucus on Thursday…