Russia Today broadcasts in Canada: Ottawa explores “all options”

Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez has confirmed that the federal government is considering “all options” regarding the right to broadcast in Canada for Russia’s international news channel Russia Today.

“I share many Canadians’ concerns about Russia Today being in our broadcast system. We are exploring all options,” he said in a tweet on Saturday.

Earlier today, Canadian Conservative Party leader Candice Bergen called for the implementation of an order from the Radio, Television and Communications Commission (CRTC) to withdraw Russia Today from Canadian airwaves.

Several European countries are studying the possibility of suspending the broadcasting rights of the Russian state-funded channel in response to the invasion of Ukraine. YouTube also announced on Saturday that it will suspend the medium’s ability to monetize its content on the platform.

Remember, CRTC authorized the distribution of Russia Today’s French-speaking branch in Canada in August 2020.

