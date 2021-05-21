Ryan Lomberg gives the Panthers victory in overtime

Lomberg ended the controversy after a split after a confrontation that Radco Godas won.

Gustav Forsling of the Panthers had created a dead end with a 3:07 clock on the 23rd.

Goudas, Sam Bennett, Alex Weinberg and Patrick Hornqvist were the other scorers for the Panthers.

Chris Dredger gave up five times in 22 shots, early in his second playoff career. Then Sergey Bobrovsky returned nine pucks.

The fourth game is on Saturday in Tampa at 12:30 pm.

Anthony Cirelli, Ross Colton, Stephen Stamkus, Bryden Point and Alex Kilorn responded to the Stanley Cup reigning champions.

Andrei Vasilievsky had to face 47 shots.

Florida had to pass a penalty awarded at 19:37 in the third period (Anthony Duclair, for a double check against Stamkus).

Lightning led 5-3 on Power Play goals from Point and Killorn late in the second half.

Slides of Brandon Taniff in Long Island

Brandon Taniff broke the tie with 3:36 left and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat New York Islanders 5-4.

Jeff Carter scored twice, Christopher Letang scored one and two assists while Jason Zucker added one for the Penguins. They now have a 2–1 lead in the series.

Tristan Gary claimed a second successive victory, stopping 26 shots.

Cal Clutterbock put the needle twice, Scott Mayfield scored a goal and two assists while Anthony Bouvillier hit the nail in the head once for New Yorkers.

Simon Varlamov concluded the match with 22 saved balls for the islanders, who will have the opportunity to level the series on Saturday, at the Nassau Coliseum.

With 3:02 minutes left, Brooke Nelson had the opportunity to shoot into the empty net after Gary had stopped Bouvillier Stadium, but Sidney Crosby intervened to prevent the islanders’ attempt.

Mike Sullivan’s men hailed the return of Evgeny Malkin, who missed the last two matches due to an undisclosed injury. The Russian led the Second Triumvirate, surrounded by Zuker and Kaspery Kabanin.