A cluster of Covid-19 identified in Bacalan

Written by SudOuest.fr Bordeaux

Posted on 05/20/2021 at 7:40 PM

Updated 05/20/2021 7:45 PM.

About thirty people have tested positive. All residents of the area have been invited to take the test starting Friday.

The Regional Health Agency (ARS) in Nouvelle Aquitaine confirmed the information Thursday evening. A group has just been identified in the Bacalan region of Bordeaux.

“In the face of the relatively rapid spread of the virus among the inhabitants of these neighborhoods, intensive investigations are underway, coordinated by the Regional Health Agency and the contact tracing platform of the Health Insurance Fund (CPAM of the Gironde),” he points to ARS in a press release. The sequence is currently being carried out by a hospital. Purdue University, results should be confirmed soon by Lyon CNR. ”

Residents of the neighborhood are invited to take the test on Friday, May 21. The center is inaugurated in the Pierre-Tachou room, 58 rue Josef Brunet. This operation, which was carried out jointly with the City Council, Purdue University Hospital, Bordeaux Metropole and ARS Nouvelle-Aquitaine, will last an entire week. Residents will be able to take the test for free every day from 9 am-6pm. “The aim is to break the pollution restrictions very quickly,” the press release said.