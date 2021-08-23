Sabrina Cornuer shares a touching love letter

Sabrina Cornuer and her partner together celebrated two years this weekend!

Our culture columnist has opened her heart to her Instagram followers. She shared a touching love letter in which she paid tribute to the person who shared her life with her for two beautiful years now, Francois.

During 731 days of happiness, Travel in Quebec and other placesAnd He adopted a dog named HenryTogether, they moved and … strengthened their love in times of pandemic.

Here is Sabrina’s touching love letter:

” Two years •

731 days (2020 was a leap) to share my life with this human.

This exceptionally beautiful human being.

To be very special.

This means that we are different from everything else, and that we are an exception.

And you, François, that is what you are to me, an exception.

my exception.

You are my lover, but also my best friend.

You have given me confidence in a good job.

You teach me to love better.

She also teaches me day by day to accept love in return.

I know I’m lucky.

Privilege to infinity.

You’ve seen me have the worst anxiety attacks.

Worst of all, it didn’t scare you. I stayed.

You flatter my hair when I cry.

You are patient when I am impatient.

You take care of me and you also teach me to take care of myself.

to do nothing.

And to be okay with that.

You support me in all my projects.

You make me laugh. (Although sometimes I roll my eyes.)

You listen to me telling long stories that aren’t too elaborate with too many details.

You know me by heart.

I even think you know me better than I know myself.

Baby, you are my strong point.

You’re the one holding me in one piece.

The one who brings me back to the present.

The worst of the present, with you, it’s really beautiful. “

We still wish them decades and decades of happiness!