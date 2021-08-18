Safe from sunburn under the awning? False

This article is part of a column rumor detectorClick here for other texts.

The origin of the rumor

The belief stems from the fact that we often imagine the sun’s rays as straight lines falling from the sky and stopping at the first obstacle that comes – for example, an umbrella. However, there are many things that can cause UV rays to bounce back in our direction.

facts

The brighter the surface, the more light is reflected. This is why snow on the ground produces a blinding effect, because it reflects 60-90% of light.

Likewise, on a day at the beach, Sand can reflect about 15% of UV rays. Although the ozone layer partially blocks this type of UV rays, UV rays are responsible for the majority of skin cancers.

If the canopy is near a body of water, then about 8% of the light rays will reach us. Because the grass is darker, it reflects only 4% of the sun’s rays.

Even an overcast day does not protect you from the sun’s rays. The water in the clouds sends some ultraviolet rays into the sky, but 50% of it still manages to pass through the cloud cover.

Although it seems unnecessary when standing in the shade, apply sunscreen as well. In fact, a combination of the two It seems that The most effective solution to avoid sunburn. Needless to say, the canopy needs adjustment for the angle of the sun, which peaks at noon, but goes down softly in the afternoon. The ideal is to see as little sky as possible under the shadow source.

according to study American published in 2015 in SciencesHowever, the harmful effects of the sun on our skin will last for up to three hours after exposure to UV rays.

Sunlight is known to damage skin cells by altering their DNA. As this damage builds up, skin cells become more susceptible to developing skin cancer, known as melanoma.

Rule

The shade provided by the canopy gives a false sense of security. UV rays from the sun can bounce off all kinds of nearby surfaces and still reach our skin. Nothing beats a layer of sunscreen, even in the shade.

Photo: Gerd Altman/Pixabay