Saint Lawrence River Narwal appeared in the Disney movie

The documentary, “Secrets of the Whales,” has been available on Disney Channel + since April 22, 2020. The film is produced by James Cameron, and focuses on many marine mammals, including this unexpected story of inter-species adoption.

“Whenever you see a Rhino, it will never be alone. It’s always in a group of beluga whales, and it seems to have a very active social life,” explains the Research and Education Group on Marine Mammals.

An extraordinary presence

Its huge horn can reach a height of 1.5 meters in adulthood. Their existence is still quite unusual, given that this marine mammal usually lives in Arctic waters in Canada, Greenland, Norway and Russia. According to GREMM, the fact that beluga whales have allowed this rhino to integrate its herd is extremely rare.

Red Rock Films, National Geographic and Disney teams spent two weeks in the summer of 2019 trying to snap photos of Narcissus and his beluga buddies in the St. Lawrence River. They only managed to see him on the last day of filming, allowing them to take the necessary shots.

The Rhino is yet to be seen in 2021. To distinguish it from one another, look only for the back-spotted gray rhino, as well as its long, crooked teeth. GREMM is also looking for a name for this daffodil.

In cooperation with Katia for films