Salvation Army Thrift Store Marks 40th Ontario Location with Peterborough Opening

The Salvation Army Thrift Store will expand its Ontario network this week with the launch of a new 10,000-square-foot location in downtown Peterborough, marking the charity retailer’s 40th store in the province. The organization says the shop, opening Nov. 27 at 81 George St. N, will provide affordable goods to residents while supporting local community programs and advancing textile diversion efforts.

Growing Demand for Affordable, Sustainable Shopping

The new store arrives at a time when many Canadians are seeking lower-cost retail options and environmentally conscious alternatives. The Salvation Army Thrift Store, which operates 95 locations nationwide, says it aims to meet both needs through its community-based retail model.

“As more people look for ways to stretch their budgets while making sustainable choices, we’re thrilled to open our doors in Peterborough,” says Ted Troughton, Managing Director of The Salvation Army Thrift Store. “This new location will provide an accessible shopping experience for individuals and families while helping fund Salvation Army programs and services that support those in need.”

Revenues Support Local Community Programs

Proceeds from donated items sold in-store help fund an array of Salvation Army services. In Ontario communities, these include food banks, shelters, addiction rehabilitation, and emergency disaster response initiatives. The organization stresses that every purchase and donation contributes directly to these frontline supports.

“Each store opening is more than an expansion—it’s an opportunity to make a difference,” adds Troughton. “Together with our donors and guests, we’re helping build stronger, more resilient communities, and we can’t wait to celebrate with everyone at the grand opening this Thursday at 10 a.m.”

What Shoppers Can Expect

The Peterborough store will offer a wide selection of gently used clothing, household goods, electronics, books, art, and home décor. It will be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Donations will be accepted daily, and residents are encouraged to review accepted items and full hours of operation at thriftstore.ca.

Strengthening Sustainability Efforts

The Salvation Army Thrift Store’s National Recycling Operations division oversees environmental processing of donated goods and is one of Canada’s largest textile collectors. Last year, the organization reported diverting more than 80 million pounds of textiles and household items from landfills—an impact it says aligns with growing consumer interest in reuse and waste reduction.

The Broader Mission

Beyond its retail presence, The Salvation Army continues to deliver emergency relief, shelter services, and support for vulnerable populations nationwide. The organization says the thrift store network plays a vital role in funding this mission and fostering stronger local communities.

With rising cost pressures and increasing interest in second-hand shopping, the new Peterborough store adds another hub for residents to access affordable goods and contribute to local social programs.

More information about the opening and donation guidelines is available at thriftstore.ca.