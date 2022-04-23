Samsung Canada celebrates Earth Day with e-waste recycling program – Samsung Canadian Newsroom

Collection boxes are available at Samsung Experience stores and service centers in Canada

To celebrate Earth Day 2022, Samsung is taking action to conserve and protect the environment with a campaign to reduce e-waste at Samsung Experience stores and service centers across Canada. Starting today, Canadians can leave their old electronic devices at the locations listed below for responsible recycling.

As a global leader in technology innovation, Samsung strives to combat e-waste, and has collected more than 5 million tons of e-waste since 2009[i]. To reinforce this impact, Samsung recently made a global commitment to no waste to landfills by 2025.

These commitments are part of Samsung’s vision for the future called Sustainability in Everyday Life, a concept that inspires us to put sustainability at the heart of everything we do.

“At Samsung Canada, sustainability is at the heart of our business and is something we focus on and prioritize every day,” he said. Frank Martino, Vice President of Business Services. “To celebrate Earth Day, we look forward to doing our part to help solve a known problem in Canada, making it easier and more responsible for Canadians to dispose of their old electronic devices and prevent waste that doesn’t end up in our landfills.”

The following Samsung Experience stores and service centers in Canada accept e-waste donations:

Samsung Experience Store – CF Toronto Eaton Center

220 Yonge Street, Toronto, Ontario, M5B 2H9

Samsung Customer Service Center – Hartland Town Center

8-5985 Rodeo Dr, Mississauga, ON, L5R 3X8

Samsung Customer Service Center – Montreal

10 5395 Rue des Jockeys, Montreal, QC H4P 2T7

Samsung Experience Store – Sherway Gardens

25 The West Mall Unit 3020, Etobicoke, ON, M9C 1B8

Samsung Experience Store – Yorkdale Mall

3401 Dufferin St, North York, ON, M6A 2T9

Samsung Experience Store – Metrotown

4700 Kingsway #132, Burnaby, BC, V5H 4M1

Samsung Experience Store – Montreal Eaton Center

677 Sainte-Catherine Street West Unit #3555, Montreal, QC, H3B 5K4

To learn more about how Samsung Canada is responding to the environment and our local communities, visit our website Sustainability.

–