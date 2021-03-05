Samsung Canada has announced a new dark blue color for the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7 +, expanding its line of premium Galaxy tablets.

The Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7 + in Mystic Navy Blue also feature the latest One UI 3.1 software update for a more efficient Galaxy ecosystem experience.

Samsung Electronics Canada announced that Galaxy Tab S7 And the Galaxy Tab S7 + Now available in an exceptional new color, Mystic Navy Blue, which enhances the range of premium Galaxy tablets and provides consumers with a new color that matches their style. It’s offered with a new preinstalled One UI 3.1 software update, giving it unparalleled versatility to meet productivity and performance needs. As we continue to find ways to switch between work and play, it is important that technology evolves with them. With the One UI 3.1 update, the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7 + are packed with new features that support this, making now the ideal time for consumers to consider the update.

By launching the new Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7 + in a new dark blue color, as well as a matching case[1]Samsung is giving Canadian consumers more options to express their unique personality, while adding a range of colors to its distinctive Galaxy tablets and accessories.

A device that lets you mix work and play for a balanced life.

More than just an update, One UI 3.1 improves the login experience for Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7 + users and allows them to do more with their tablets, including the ability to switch more easily from their Galaxy smartphones to tablets. It allows them to use the mysterious marine Galaxy Tab S7 as a second screen when working on their computers[2]Or even copy text and pictures from their Galaxy device[3] Directly on their tablets. With Samsung Notes, users can take notes on their Galaxy smartphones when the next big idea pops up and open the app on their Galaxy Tab S7 to continue from where they left off when they return to their desks!

When users need a break, the Galaxy Tab S7 and S Pen help them organize fun ideas and activities, whether they are grappling with a new recipe they want to try or using the S Pen to find the artist in it and put their drawing skills to the test. With a screen size of 11 and 12.4 inches[4] On the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7 + respectively and a refresh rate of 120Hz, the Quad speakers and a smart battery allow users to enjoy a premium gaming experience or viewing session, while the most powerful processor in the Galaxy tablet allows them to do so seamlessly.

Pricing and availability

The Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7 + are available in Mystic Navy Blue today at Samsung Boutique Experience +, online at Samsung.com/ca_en and through major retail partners in Canada.

Galaxy Tab S7 : Available in Mystic Navy Blue, but also Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, and Mystic Silver for $ 919.99 for the 128GB model, and in Mystic Black for $ 1029.99 for the 256GB model.

Galaxy Tab S7 + : Available in Mystic Navy Blue, but also Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black and Mystic Silver at $ 1,189.99 for the 128GB model, and in Mystic Black at $ 1299.99 for the 256GB model.

For more information on the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7 +, including specifications, please visit samsung.com/ca_fr .

[1] Bag sold separately

[2] Wi-Fi required

[3] One UI 3.1 or higher required