Samsung Canada launched the 2022 QLED Neo 8K TV, bringing breakthrough innovations for a premium viewing experience

Samsung Electronics Canada is proud to announce that the new QLED Neo 8K Smart TV is now available in Canada. The pinnacle of Samsung’s premium lineup and the next frontier in terms of color and contrast, QLED Neo 8K TVs deliver a dynamic viewing experience with advanced screen technology and the most realistic picture features yet, from Samsung.

He declared, “We are redefining the role of television, so Canadians can enjoy the personal and superior experiences they want.” Pat Bogos, Vice President/Head of Consumer Electronics, Samsung Electronics Canada. “Samsung’s QLED Neo 8K is more than just a TV, it is a beautifully crafted advanced display that provides customers with a complete entertainment system. As part of Samsung’s ‘Screens Everywhere, Everyone’ philosophy, we elevate the home entertainment experience with superior features and stunning 8K quality.”

The 2022 QLED Neo 8K TV has been updated to take the big screen experience to another level. Quantum Matrix Pro technology enables ultra-high contrast in 8K that reveals every hidden detail, in bright and dark places. The Neo Quantum 8K processor is brilliantly upgraded with Artificial Intelligence (AI), complemented by 20 neural networks[1] Multiple models. Plus, this amazing Infinity One design will take you to the next level with an incredibly slim chassis. Advances also go beyond the screen with Samsung’s new top-channel speakers, which deliver an immersive Dolby Atmos experience, bringing viewers into the heart of the action with multi-dimensional sound.

Samsung QLED Neo 8K TV is now available in Canada in two 2022 models: QN900B and the QN800BBoth are available in sizes 65, 75 and 85. Please visit samsung.com To find out more.

[1] AI 8K Upscaling improves the quality of content to nearly 8K picture quality. According to laboratory tests. Viewing experience may vary depending on the type and format of content. AI Upscaling to 8K may not apply to PC connection and some Game Mode conditions.