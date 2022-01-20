Samsung Freestyle drives initial demand and excitement from Canadians – Samsung Canadian Newsroom

Online Pre-Order Notice for Exciting New Portable Projector

Today, Samsung Electronics Canada resumed online pre-ordering for freeIts new advanced projector was recently shown at SEC 2022. After its announcement, the Freestyle exceeded pre-order expectations thanks to stronger-than-expected consumer demand, a testament to the all-in-one’s capabilities.

With a lightweight portable projector, The Freestyle offers a cinema-level experience that can be set up almost anywhere and can project up to 100 inches (254 cm)[1]. Viewers will also be able to enjoy AI-generated audio, built-in streaming apps, and many useful Smart TV access features.[2].

Canadians have spoken. Freestyle is a game changer in home entertainment,” according to Pat Bogos, Vice President/Head of Consumer Electronics, Samsung Electronics Canada. “We are pleased with the Freestyle’s initial consumer response and its innovative features. By combining flexibility and portability, the Freestyle meets the diverse needs of the modern consumer with its compact and ergonomic shape.”

Freebies is currently available for pre-order from January 20 to March 10, 2022. Please visit samsung.com To find out more.

–

[1] Screen is not included or required. Picture and viewing quality may vary depending on various factors including viewing surface, distance, and environment.

[2] Samsung TV Plus: * Content services may vary by region and are subject to change without notice. Internet connection required OTT Apps: * App availability may vary by country. ** Subscription required.