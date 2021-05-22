Samsung hopes to sell 7 million foldable smartphones in 2021

Thanks to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung hopes to sell up to 7 million foldable smartphones worldwide by the end of 2021. The Seoul giant aims to sell twice as many foldable-screen stations compared to last year.

According to information from our colleagues at The Elec, Samsung has just set sales targets for its foldable phones. This year, the South Korean manufacturer hopes to sell Between 6 and 7 million foldable smartphones In the world.

Last year, Samsung sold no more than 2.5 million flexible screen devices, just 60% of its initial target. His success Lu Galaxy Z Flip And the Galaxy Z Fold 2 After a few months it did not allow the brand to achieve its goals. The company is still counting on a significant increase in sales for this year.

Samsung expects the Galaxy Z Flip 3 to sell better than the Z Fold 3

To meet its sales targets, Samsung is betting on everything on its future foldable smartphones: the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. The smartphone giant is hoping Sold 2.5 million to 3 million Z Fold 3 During the second semester. Expected during summer, Galaxy Z Fold 3 will bring several major improvements over its predecessor, Such as compatibility with the Note’s S-Pen, a selfie camera hidden under the display, a slightly larger home screen (7.7 inches exposed) and a more compact format. The foldable smartphone, which is sophisticated and oriented, is primarily aimed at tech enthusiasts.

To reach a wider audience, especially women, Samsung relies on it Galaxy Z Flip 3, A new generation of shell smartphones. The brand hopes to sell between 3.5 million and 4 million units this year. So the group expects that The more expensive Z Flip 3 is more popular than the Z Fold 3.

In response to a question from The Elec, a Samsung official specified that these are only expectations. “Samsung Electronics has limited foldable phone shipments to more than 6 million units in the business plan, but a realistic target is 3 million units.” The tire gets angry. Either way, Samsung is expected to sell more and more foldable phones year after year.

Source : Electricity