Samsung hopes to sell 7 million foldable smartphones in 2021

May 22, 2021
Jillian Castillo

Thanks to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung hopes to sell up to 7 million foldable smartphones worldwide by the end of 2021. The Seoul giant aims to sell twice as many foldable-screen stations compared to last year.

Credit: LetsGoDigital

According to information from our colleagues at The Elec, Samsung has just set sales targets for its foldable phones. This year, the South Korean manufacturer hopes to sell Between 6 and 7 million foldable smartphones In the world.

Last year, Samsung sold no more than 2.5 million flexible screen devices, just 60% of its initial target. His success Lu Galaxy Z Flip And the Galaxy Z Fold 2 After a few months it did not allow the brand to achieve its goals. The company is still counting on a significant increase in sales for this year.

Samsung expects the Galaxy Z Flip 3 to sell better than the Z Fold 3

To meet its sales targets, Samsung is betting on everything on its future foldable smartphones: the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. The smartphone giant is hoping Sold 2.5 million to 3 million Z Fold 3 During the second semester. Expected during summer, Galaxy Z Fold 3 will bring several major improvements over its predecessor, Such as compatibility with the Note’s S-Pen, a selfie camera hidden under the display, a slightly larger home screen (7.7 inches exposed) and a more compact format. The foldable smartphone, which is sophisticated and oriented, is primarily aimed at tech enthusiasts.

To reach a wider audience, especially women, Samsung relies on it Galaxy Z Flip 3, A new generation of shell smartphones. The brand hopes to sell between 3.5 million and 4 million units this year. So the group expects that The more expensive Z Flip 3 is more popular than the Z Fold 3.

In response to a question from The Elec, a Samsung official specified that these are only expectations. “Samsung Electronics has limited foldable phone shipments to more than 6 million units in the business plan, but a realistic target is 3 million units.” The tire gets angry. Either way, Samsung is expected to sell more and more foldable phones year after year.

Source : Electricity

