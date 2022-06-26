Samsung lied, its Galaxy smartphones aren’t waterproof

Samsung has admitted to making misleading claims about the water resistance of seven of its phones. The damage to the South Korean giant will cost just over 9 million euros.

Most smartphones today meet water resistance standards. Waterproofing that you can also test on your Android smartphone using a small application. real marketing asset, This is actually relative water resistance. Some smartphones can actually only receive a spray while others can only withstand rapid and non-constant immersion in water.

detail it Looks like Samsung forgot to specify, specifically in its advertising campaigns in Australia. The damage would cost the South Korean tech giant just over $9 million.

Samsung lied about the water resistance of seven of its smartphones

Via a press release from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, Samsung has admitted to making false claims about waterproofing On the following models of its smartphones:

The facts were between 2016 and 2018, when Samsung Australia ran ads praising the water resistance of some of its phones. The ads showed that the phones in question are suitable for use in swimming pools or sea water, and these advertising campaigns spread widely on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and the official channels of the brands.

However, Australian users have noted that Their smartphone sometimes stops working after being immersed in sea water or in a swimming pool. Corrosive substances in this water have already caused many failures in the brand’s devices.

The South Korean giant was fined 9.2 million euros

After receiving numerous complaints, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission was arrested. And the organization’s press release is very clear: “Samsung Australia’s claims about water resistance have encouraged a major selling point for these Galaxy phones; many consumers who purchased a Galaxy phone may have been exposed to misleading advertisements before making their decision to purchase a new phone.”

Because of its misleading advertising campaigns, the company is now being asked to pay a little more 14 million Australian dollars (9.2 million euros). A real blow for Samsung, which will have to pay a fairly large fine quickly. What’s more in a country where more than 3 million Galaxy phones have been sold.

source : Australian Competition and Consumer Commission