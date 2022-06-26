Victory themed National Day of Montreal

When Mathieu Cchoener’s volley hit the net on Saturday night at Saputo Stadium, we sensed a special energy emanating from the crowd.

Jean Francois Teutonio

Journalism

First, because this goal in 47e A minute gave Montreal a 2-1 lead – forever – against Charlotte. Then, because the strings were moving in front of the ultras and back in the stands for the first time since last September.

But above all, because a Quebecer made his club win the day after the national holiday. And in a beautiful way, too.

“She’s sick! Schoenier roared in front of the media after the meeting. He came to the press in a blue Fleur-de-lis cowboy hat, wishing ‘Happy St. John’s Day to all.”

The midfielder had just entered the match after returning from the locker room. He replaced Lacey LaPalainen who, moreover, didn’t have a bad first period. Ninety seconds later, Quebec brilliantly made a cross from Rommel Koyoto. Climb to the penalty area from the left. A small hook to get back on his right foot, he made his way superbly into the right corner.

“I had juice for 120 minutes!” He shouted, indicating how the adrenaline would carry him to the end of the encounter.

The moment moved even his head coach, Wilfried Nancy.

He joked at a press conference: “My wife often criticizes me for not being the most expressive of the boys. But I just got goosebumps.”

Photo by Graham Higgs, The Canadian Press Matthew Schoener (29)

The day before, Nancy asked Samuel Piette to explain the meaning of Quebec’s national holiday to CF Montreal players. Speech was also given after a crushing 4-0 defeat against Toronto FC in the Canadian Championship last Wednesday.

“It made the difference with Canada Day,” says Nancy. It allowed me to go back to different cultures, why the players are there, and why playing against Toronto is important. »

Charlotte did not offer much opposition to the rest of the half. It must be said that 10 of his players underwent the MLS COVID-19 protocol on Saturday night. Goalkeeper George Marks and midfielder Coa Santos have been in the opening minutes for their club this season.

Mason Toei, finally

We came just inches from another perfect story on Saturday.

Montreal striker Mason Toei, after suffering an off-pitch injury since August 2021, was finally able to get back into the game, replacing Joaquin Torres in the 77th minute.e. in 78eHit him in the head, misspelled.

However, his presence in the field made many happy among the people of Montreal.

I’m really happy. Too bad he didn’t score that goal. […] He is a goalscorer, he could have done well. Wilfried Nancy, on Mason Toei

“He worked a lot, a lot, a lot, continued the coach. He was very brave.”

“He’s a hard-working guy in training,” Matthew Choener noted. We all wanted him to come back. It almost scored, it could have been a disease. »

pale first half

The start of the match signaled an exciting first half. But after the quick goals of both sides, the pace of play has cooled down dramatically.

Photo by Graham Higgs, The Canadian Press Rommel Koyoto opened the scoring early in the first half.

Quioto hit the mark of 6e Accurate in a good right-footed shot from a tight angle. We applaud Zachary Brault-Guillard’s superb pass deep behind the defense on the move. So it’s a goal and an assist for the Honduran international on Saturday.

The visitors only needed three minutes to recover thanks to the right foot of defender Guzman Kurojo. He found Grid’s back with a bullet in the mouth. Victor Wanyama inadvertently diverted the ball towards Charlotte’s lucky player. 1-1, at 9e the moment.

The Ultras are back!

We said it: The Ultras are back at Stade Saputo. They have been absent since last September, those who oppose rebranding for effect. They posted some banners about it during the meeting.

Installed in Division 131 before the match, they finally won Division 132 shortly before kick-off. So the club had to transfer the fans who bought tickets in this section, the previous fan group.

Their presence still delighted the key players in this match.

“I heard them,” Nancy said. There were twists and turns between the pair. There was noise. So much the better. »

“The more noise you hear, the more fun it is,” Choener said. It motivates us. Welcome, it’s cute. »