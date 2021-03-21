Samsung renews its mid-range with three new smartphones

On March 17th, Samsung began the official presentation of the three new smartphones that represent the new flagship models of the brand in the mid-range. Featured in this part, we now find the Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A72 and 4G variant first. These new models already available for sale include interesting features borrowed mainly from the high-end Korean brand.

Galaxy A52 5G: Premium screen and 5G screen at low prices

Particularly highlighted during this show, and Galaxy A52 5G Embodies Samsung’s desire for Democratizing access to 5G. For this purpose, the South Korean manufacturer has equipped this smartphone with a Snapdragon 750 chip engraved at 8nm. If not equal to that found under the brand’s major branding hinge, this chip gives this model its compatibility with the new 5G mobile phone standard. It is paired with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage that can be extended up to 1 TB with a micro SD card.

The Galaxy A52 5G’s other flagship assets are cool 6.5 ” Super AMOLED Infinity-0 Display Which is displayed in Full HD + resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels) with cake decoration, prof The refresh rate is 120 Hz. And to complete the loop, the Galaxy A52 5G is IP67 certified.

The photo and video equipment of this smartphone consists of 4 rear sensors, respectively 64MP, 12MP, 5MP and 5MP. On the front, a 32MP front sensor takes selfies.

Finally, A. 4,500 mAh battery The compatible fast charging at 25 watts ensures the independence of the device.

4G version of the Galaxy A52

What is the Galaxy A52 5G like, with the same shape, the same optical sensors, and the same battery? The Galaxy A52 4G, Of course. In fact, the Korean manufacturer has chosen to present a slightly modified version of its new smartphone, powered by a The Snapdragon 720 chip is backed by 4, 6 or 8 GB of RAM. Like a false twin, this model has a stretch 6.5 inch Full HD + AMOLED screen, But the refresh rate that is limited to 90 Hz.

Galaxy A72: Bigger but less powerful

Samsung’s mid-range third model features A. écran Super AMOLED Full HD + Slightly larger (6.7 inches) with a The refresh rate is 90 Hz. Under this tablet, the Galaxy A72 integrates a Snapdragon 720 SoC is associated with 6 GB of RAM And 128 GB of internal space, expandable up to 1 TB with a micro SD card. Equipped with the same photographic equipment as the other two, it takes advantage of a 5000 mAh battery It is also compatible with fast charging at 25W.

These three smartphones are available in four matte finishes: black, white, blue and lavender.