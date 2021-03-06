Samsung unveils the new ISOCELL 2.0 image sensor

With ISOCELL 2.0, Samsung is correcting a major flaw in its image sensor, allowing it to collect more light.

After several generations of the famous image sensor IsocelSamsung unveiled its version 2.0, titled Sober … ISOCELL 2.0. This technology, which was introduced in 2013 on the Samsung Galaxy S7, allowed the company to pull out of the game on the image side on the smartphone. The peculiarity of this sensor lies in the so-called BSI (backside illumination) design, with its reflective barriers placed between each pixel, which prevents light leakage and thus makes it possible to reduce light pollution between each pixel by approximately 30%. The problem is that if these famous barriers reduce light pollution between pixels, they are not completely reflective and this actually results in the loss of light inside the sensor.

To make up for this drawback, Samsung has found a solution. Indeed, with the launch of ISOCELL Plus in 2018, its partnership helped it design a new material that contains less minerals and thus absorbs less light, but Samsung is going even further with ISOCELL 2, whose barriers are now made of a brand new material. Free from any metal. As a result, the company has a sensor that combines the tremendous advantages of ISOCELL in terms of isolation between pixels, but these barriers that allow this no longer involve any loss of light.

Thus, ISOCELL 2.0 should capture a lot more light than before, and as we know, the more light enters the sensor, the better the resulting image. Concretely, this means that Samsung will be able to double pixels, without losing light. This innovation, combined with the latest mobile chipset capable of handling more and more pixels, only bodes well for the future of smartphone photography, and may allow the Korean company to steal first place from Sony. , The undisputed leader in the smartphone image sensor segment … but its dominance is increasingly contested before Samsung.