Sandra Oh: Why did the Killing Eve and Gray’s Anatomy actress attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral?

Fans of the actress from Killing Eve and Gray’s Anatomy were surprised to notice Sandra Oh’s presence on Monday, September 19, among the distinguished guests at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

Heads of state were not the only guests. On Monday, September 19, actress Sandra Oh, known to the public for her roles in Killing Eve and Gray’s Anatomy, had the honor of attending Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral at Westminster Abbey.

The actress was already part of the official Canadian delegation. Born in Canada to South Korean immigrant parents, interpreter Dr. Christina Yang also wore a Canadian badge affixed to her chest. In fact, she was consecrated as an officer of the Order of Canada, which may be the equivalent of France’s Legion of Honor, last June.

An award issued to salute “a career filled with memorable roles on stage, television and film in Canada and abroad”, as reported by the BBC.

The first Asian actress to be nominated for an Emmy Award in the “Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series” category for her role in Killing Eve, Sandra Oh was also among Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2019.

Sandra Oh was seen at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. pic.twitter.com/FuDT6c2Wo8 —PopBase (PopBase) September 19, 2022

An honor to represent Canada

The title Officer of Order was created in 1967 by Queen Elizabeth II, to honor people “whose service shapes our society, their innovations ignite our imaginations and their compassion unites our societies”.

Sandra Oh arrived at Queens’ funeral today. pic.twitter.com/k7qSxH7cfv – Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh News (@KillingEveNews) September 19, 2022

Other members of the Canadian delegation – led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau – also included Olympic swimming champion Mark Toxbury and musician Gregory Charles.

“I was part of the Order of Canada with actress Sandra Oh, and musician Gregory Charles. The three of us are Canadians. We’ve been pinching ourselves the whole time! Even movie and TV stars are a bit overwhelmed by it,” Mark Toxbury told People magazine.

“I’m proud to represent Canada,” the actress wrote on her Instagram, and posted some photos to commemorate this historic day that you shouldn’t soon forget, like a big part of the planet.

Other celebrities at the funeral included Bear Grylls, host of Running Wild, who attended the event as Chief Scout UK. Grylls was named the youngest-ever Chief Scout in 2009, and went on to start a second term in the role in 2015.