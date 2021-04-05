Sarah Dufour of La Voix in Mourning

We offer our condolences to Sarah DufourAnd his friends and relatives in mourning.

The beautiful singer we met in the 2015 edition of VoiceShe’s going through a very difficult moment since her mother last uttered on March 30th. It is via Instagram Sarah Pay a final greeting to his friend at all times.

«MARCH 30, 4:10 AM | Peacefully, in her comfortable home, she left us that night. We were all with it. Jr Mother, right from the start, she gave us everything and so much more.

Thank you for your unconditional love at all times. Thank you for all the values ​​you have always taught us. You have dedicated your life to love and tender for everyone who has worked with you.

Our infinite love for life and all our gratitude forever xxxx

You can now rest 🤍🙏🕊», Reveal.

After a wave of love from his fans and subscribers, Sarah Thanks everyone via their social networks.

«Thank you for the balm for all this love that you directed to me and I ignore there are a lot of you, and I still read to you all, thank you for your sympathy 🤍 This is a picture taken 48 hours before her light went out 🙏🏼🕊 A beautiful mother of love 🤍»

Facebook Sarah Dufour

She adds:My beautiful Gibson, great comfort to me 🤍

Reading all of you, I once again see how my mother left no one indifferent on her way. Thank you for all the testimonials and support you have given me in these moments when I allow myself to drift away from the feelings that live within me 🙏🏼🤍🕊»

We send a massive dose of good energy to you Sarah And his family in these troubled times!

